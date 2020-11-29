Majuli: CM Sonowal Lays Foundation Stone Of PEB Police Barracks

Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday laid foundation stone of PEB (Pre-Engineered Building) Police Barracks at Majuli’s Jengraimukh.

A total of 100 state-of-the-art PEB Police barracks are planned to be constructed under the Mission for Overall Improvement for Responsive Image (MOITRI) scheme across the state.

The chief minister laid foundation for 72 police barracks today.

“We have always given special attention towards strengthening & modernising @assampolice. Out of 100 PEB Police Barracks to be constructed across Assam, today ceremonially laid the foundation stone of 72 Police Barracks at Jengraimukh, Majuli,” he tweeted.

CM Sonowal added that this will encourage Assam police to perform their duty diligently and also make the police administration more efficient.

He was accompanied by Minister of State Naba Kumar Doley, Lok Sabha MP Pradan Baruah, and Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta.