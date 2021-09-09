Majuli: Minister Bimal Bora Faces Protest by the Local Residents

Assam Power Minister Bimal Bora on Thursday faced a massive protest by residents at Majuli while visiting the river island to take stock of the situation following the boat capsize in the Brahmaputra near Nimatighat in Jorhat district.

The locals of Majuli tried to block the Minister’s vehicle and raised slogans against the minister like ‘Bimal Bora Go Back.’

The angry mobs also held the Assam government responsible for the tragic boat mishap on Wednesday leaving 1 dead and several injured. Meanwhile, 82 passengers have been rescued so far by the teams of SDRF and NDRF.

“The Assam government is fully responsible for this and it is a case of culpable homicide. It should be treated as a planned crime committed by the Assam government,” said a woman protester.

She also questioned why the Ro-Pax vessels, which were launched in October last year, have not operated in the Nimatighat-Kamalabari route of the Brahmaputra.

The protestors also demanded action against the deputy commissioner of Majuli for his alleged ‘negligence to his duties’.

Among the rescued person, a 28-year-old woman identified as Parimita Das from Guwahati died at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH).

Moreover, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also visited Nimatighat today to take stock of the situation and announced that single-engine ferries have been suspended from today itself and that the long-awaited construction of Majuli Bridge will be started from November and will be completed in 4 years.

He also visited Jorhat Medical College and Hospital to take stock of the health of the injured passengers.

