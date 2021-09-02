Majuli-Nimatighat Ferry Service Resumes Today

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Majuli ferry service
Representative Image

The Majuli-Nimatighat ferry service resumed on Thursday. The district administration has decided to resume the ferry service as the water-level in the Brahmaputra decreases.

The commuters have gathered at the ferry ghats and the administration has only allowed the two-wheelers to travel with COVID-19 protocols.

The ferry service between Majuli and Nimatighat remained suspended for five days for the increasing water level in the Brahmaputra.

Related News

Cow should be Declared A National Animal: Allahabad HC

Chandan Mitra, Former Rajya Sabha MP Dies at 65

Assam Flood: Over 6.47 People Affected in 22 Districts

Rajiv Gandhi National Park to be Renamed as Orang National…

The locals have got relief as the administration resumed the ferry service of Kamalabari, Aflamukh ferry ghat.

ALSO READ: Chandan Mitra, Former Rajya Sabha MP Dies at 65

You might also like
Top Stories

LPG price cut by Rs 100

Assam

Assam Polls: Regionalism Vanquished In Assam

National

Aero India, Asia’s Biggest Show to Conclude Today

Top Stories

ICMR approve anti Malaria drug to fight COVID-19

Top Stories

Assamese girl in Delhi dies of COVID19

Assam

Assam: 22 New COVID Cases, 3 Deaths