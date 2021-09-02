Majuli-Nimatighat Ferry Service Resumes Today

The Majuli-Nimatighat ferry service resumed on Thursday. The district administration has decided to resume the ferry service as the water-level in the Brahmaputra decreases.

The commuters have gathered at the ferry ghats and the administration has only allowed the two-wheelers to travel with COVID-19 protocols.

The ferry service between Majuli and Nimatighat remained suspended for five days for the increasing water level in the Brahmaputra.

The locals have got relief as the administration resumed the ferry service of Kamalabari, Aflamukh ferry ghat.

ALSO READ: Chandan Mitra, Former Rajya Sabha MP Dies at 65