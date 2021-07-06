Majuli President Rajib Lochan Pegu Quits Congress

Congress President of Majuli district, Rajib Lochan Pegu, has resigned from his position today.

The former MLA submitted his resignation letter to the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), acknowledging his moral responsibility for the defeat in the recently concluded Assam Assembly elections.

There are rumors that he would soon be joining the ruling BJP soon, however, nothing is certain as of yet.

Just few days back, Congress leader Juri Sarma Bordoloi also quit the party and joined that BJP along with 50 members of the Guwahati committee of Congress.

She expressed deep anger against the party leadership saying that it has now become an abode of fake promises.

Last month, four-time Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi also quit the party citing leadership issues.

