Majuli Reports 1st Covid-19 Case

Majuli reported its first case of coronavirus after a youth has been tested positive for COVID-19. Mrinal Gogoi (24) was tested positive of the virus after he returned from Chennai.

Gogoi travelled from Chennai to Guwahati by train and on May 15 he went to Majuli by bus. He was kept in quarantine center at Majuli and was tested positive on Monday.

On Monday 15 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the state including two deaths.

The total cases of coronavirus in the state rose to 115 with 68 active cases, 41 discharged, 4 deaths, and 2 migrated.