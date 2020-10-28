Majuli: Ro-Pax Vessels to be Flagged Off on Laxmi Puja

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will flag off the Ro-Pax vessels on Laxmi Puja, October 31 which will operate from Majuli to Nimati Ghat in Jorhat. The Ro-Pax vessels have been introduced to improve the connectivity through waterways. The service will minimize the travel distance between Majuli and Nimati Ghat.

Through this service the Inland Waterways Authority of India and Government of Assam are augmenting the much-needed connectivity for Majuli Island. Both the ships have been bought from Kolkata.

A Ro-Pax ship has a carrying capacity of 10 to 15 vehicles and around 200 passengers. The ships are well equipped for night journeys, too. The ship has one main engine apart from two other supporting engines. 

