Majuli: Youth Physically Assaults Female Hospital Employee, Injures 2

By Pratidin Bureau
Majuli Hospital Incident
In a shocking incident reported from Garmur in Assam’s Majuli district, a female hospital employee was harassed by a youth.

The incident reportedly took place inside the Garmur District Civil Hospital in Majuli. An unidentified youth tried to harm the modesty of a female employee of the hospital.

The employee was from the CT Scan department of the hospital. The miscreant reportedly tried to gag the woman and physically assault her.

The woman was saved by the intervention of two cleaning staff members. Meanwhile, the Garmur Police arrived at the spot.

The youth who is yet to be identified tried to attack the police personnel present. Two people were injured by him as he managed to flee from the scene. Police are on the lookout for the miscreant.

