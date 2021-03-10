Top StoriesNational

Make In India: INS Karanj Submarine Commissioned Into Navy

By Pratidin Bureau
18

Scorpene-class submarine INS Karanj was commissioned into the Indian Navy in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Admiral (Retired) VS Shekhawat were present at the ceremony.

Addressing the event, the Navy Chief said that hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘atmanirbharta’ (indigenisation).

“The impetuous to atmanirbharta or indigenisation is a fundamental tenet of Indian Navy’s growth story and future trajectory,” the Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh today.

He also said that the Indian Navy has been a strong proponent of indigenization and self-reliance in defence over the past seven decades.

“At present, out of 42 ships and submarines on order, 40 are being constructed in Indian shipyards,” the Navy chief said. (ANI)

