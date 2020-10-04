“Make Mask-Wearing a Social Medicine” – Kiran Bedi

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi urged upon the people to turn the wearing of mask into a social medicine to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In her video message, she said that after easing of restrictions and the lockdown, people should start wearing mask as it could be a used as a social medicine to stem the spread of the COVID-19.

In her video, Bedi also said that social gatherings were becoming a major reason behind the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

She added that the authorities concerned should ensure that the bars and eateries follow the COVID-19 protocols by paying surprise visits.