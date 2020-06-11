Malaika Arora’s Apartment Sealed After Residents Tests COVID +ve

Malaika Arora’s apartment in Bandra has been sealed after one of the residents tested positive for coronavirus on Monday (June 8). According to a report, the entire building has been sanitized after it was known that the person had contracted COVID-19. Ever since the lockdown was announced Malaika has been quarantining at home with her son Arhaan.

Earlier, staff members of Karan Johar and Boney Kapoor’s houses also tested positive for coronavirus. Both the filmmaker and producer released statements saying that they were quarantining themselves and had taken all the necessary precautions. Even Vicky Kaushal’s building was sealed after a girl had contracted the virus.