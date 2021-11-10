Malala Yousafzai Gets Married in UK

The youngest-ever Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai tied the knot in England on Tuesday, more than nine years after she was shot in the head by the Taliban as a teenager.

The 24-year-old Malala Yousafzai married Asser Malik, a manager for the Pakistan Cricket Board, at a small Islamic ceremony called nikkah, she wrote on twitter. Both the families attended the ceremony in Birmingham, England.

“Today marks a precious day in my life,” she wrote. “Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.”

Yousafzai, one of the world’s most famous advocates for girls’ education, kept the details of her big day private. But she shared a few pictures, including one of her husband signing what appeared to be a marriage contract and another of the pair posing among fall foliage. She wore a pink dress.

Her husband, Malik, is a manager for Pakistan’s governing body for cricket, according to his LinkedIn page. He graduated in 2012 from Pakistan’s Lahore University of Management Sciences.

Wishes poured in on social media from around the world congratulating her on her big day.

