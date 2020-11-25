Malayalam Film Jallikattu India’s Entry For 2021 Oscars

The Film Federation of India (FFI) announced on Wednesday said that Malayalam feature Jallikattu, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, has been selected as India’s official entry for the International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards

“Jallikattu”, which was unanimously chosen from 27 entries of Indian language films, is about a tribe of men coming together to stop a bull that has run amok in their village. The film, which derives its name from the popular-yet-controversial bull-taming event from the South, is based on a short story by Hareesh, news agency PTI said.

Pellissery, who has previously made critically-acclaimed features like “Angamaly Diaries” and “Ea Ma Yau”, said to PTI, “Extremely happy to know that ‘Jallikattu’ gained entry in the Oscar. This is a moment of happiness for all those who ‘raced’ for the film”.

Asked if the film was a “unanimous choice”, filmmaker Rahul Rawail, Chairman, Jury Board, The Film Federation of India (FFI) said “Jallikattu” was a favourite.

“It is a film that really brings out the raw problems which are there in human beings, that is we are worse than animals,” Rawail said in an online conference.

“The whole film talks about an animal that has run amok in a butcher’s shop… The film has been depicted wonderfully and it has been shot very well. The emotion that comes out really moved all of us to have it selected,” he said.

Jallikattu premiered in September 2019 at the Toronto International Film Festival and has since received widespread critical acclaim.