Mallikarjun Kharge to Succeed Ghulam Nabi Azad as RS LoP

Veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge will succeed Ghulam Nabi Azad as the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha.

Congress has picked Mallikarjun Kharge as Ghulam Nabi Azad’s replacement. Congress will be informing the Rajya Sabha chairman on the appointment.

Ghulam Nabi Azad was among the four members in the Rajya Sabha who retired on Tuesday. Azad was given an emotional farewell by the House and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who broke into tears while heaping praises on the Congress leader.

In his speech, PM Modi said it would be difficult for anyone to fill the shoes of Ghulam Azad as he cared not only about his political affiliation but also about the country and Rajya Sabha.

Ghulam Nabi Azad and Nazir Ahmed Laway (PDP) will retire on February 15 while the terms of Mir Mohammad Fayaz (PDP) and Shamsher Singh Manhas (BJP) will end on February 10.