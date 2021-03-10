Top StoriesNational

Mamata Banerjee Attacked In Nandigram, Suffers Leg Injury

By Pratidin Bureau
Image Source: ANI
140

Amid the electioneering in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has alleged attack on herself after filing nomination paper from Nandigram.

The incident took place while the CM was campaigning in her assembly constituency. As per reports, Banerjee has injured her leg and complained of chest pain.

Banerjee claimed she was pushed by a group of four to five men.

The 66-year-old was rushed to Kolkata. She was supposed to spend the night at Nandigram.

Banerjee has been challenged in Nandigram by her erstwhile aide Suvendu Adhikari, who is now representing the BJP.

