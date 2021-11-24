Mamata Banerjee Likely To Meet PM Modi Today

In an attempt to discuss developmental issues of the state including the recently passed resolution on the jurisdiction extension for the Border Security Forces (BSF), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

As per reports on Monday, Mamata Banerjee was quoted as saying while addressing the press in Kolkata, “I am going to Delhi today as I have an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the day after tomorrow (Wednesday), regarding the BSF issue and other development issues of Bengal.”

The Bengal CM is expected to stay in the national capital till November 25.

Mamata Banerjee’s visit to the capital is taking place days ahead of the winter session of Parliament which is scheduled to begin on November 29.

Recently, the West Bengal Assemby passed a resolution rejecting the Centre’s notification concerning the extension of the Border Security Force (BSF) jurisdiction.

In this connection, Banerjee said the state has been protesting against the Central government’s decision to increase search and arrest jurisdiction of BSF in border states.

The Centre had earlier issued a notification extending the BSF’s jurisdiction for conducting searches, arresting suspects, and further making seizures within the area of 50 kilometres inside Indian territory from the international borders of Pakistan and Bangladesh. Banerjee said law and order is a state subject and West Bengal’s borders with Bangladesh were “completely peaceful”, and her government will go by the “state laws”.