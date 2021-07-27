Mamata Banerjee Meets PM Modi, To Meet Sonia Gandhi Tomorrow

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while the TMC leader will be meeting Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at Gandhi’s residence in the national capital at 4.30 pm.

The Bengal Chief Minister who is in the national capital since Monday is there after her victory in the assembly elections in May.

Banerjee on meeting PM Modi demanded for more supplies of Covid-19 vaccines and medicines, and that the Supreme Court should probe the Pegasus snooping scandal.

“It was a courtesy meeting with PM today. During the meeting, I raised the issue of Covid and need for more vaccines, medicines in the state. I also raised the pending issue of the change of name of the state,” Banerjee was quoted as saying in a TOI report.

On Tuesday, she even met Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Anand Sharma.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Sharma said to various news outlets, “Mamata Banerjee and I have close ties as we have worked together for years. I appreciate her for how she fought the recent polls and won. She has come to Delhi for the first time after victory, so I came and had tea with her.”

Last week, Banerjee had said she will meet President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and leaders of Opposition parties during her two to three day stay in Delhi.

Briefing media persons, West Bengal Chief Minister had said, “I will go to Delhi during the Parliament session and meet some leaders there. I will meet the President and the Prime Minister if given an appointment.”