Mamata Banerjee’s Ideology Have Inspired Me: Sushmita Dev

Former Senior Congress leader, Sushmita Dev addressed the press on Tuesday after joining Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday. She said that the West Bengal CM’s ideology have inspired her.

The press was addressed by now TMC leader Sushmita Dev and Derek O’Brien. This is the first press meet of the former congress leader after joining Mamata Banerjee’s TMC party.

Sushmita Dev while speaking to the media said, “Mamata Banerjee’s philosophy, vision and courage had inspired me.”

Sushmita further said that she hopes Indian National Congress (INC) president Sonia Gandhi’s blessings stay with her.

Dev further said that the resignation letter cited the reason for the resignation from congress party.

Talking about her relationship with Mamata Banerjee, Sushmita said that her relationship with the West Bengal Chief Minister is from the days of her father.

“I have not joined TMC over some condition and have not compromised with my ideology, I was disappointed with Congress,” said Sushmita Dev.

However, the former senior Congress leader did not criticise the Indian National Congress and said that the party has given her a lot.

Meanwhile, Sonia Gandhi has arranged an opposition meeting on August 20 where West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will also be present.