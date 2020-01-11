Mamata Meets PM Modi, Asks to Withdraw CAA

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Raj Bhawan in Kolkata and asked him to withdraw the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

The Trinamool Congress Supremo said that West Bengal was against the citizenship law and the national citizens’ list.

PM Narendra Modi arrived in Kolkata on Saturday for a two-day visit to the state. PM Modi and Mamata Banerjee met at the Raj Bhawan, amidst ongoing protests across the city against the amended Citizenship Act.

Banerjee, while giving details of her meeting with the Prime Minister said that Modi is her guest and that she doesn’t know whether it was right for her to raise this but she clearly stated that the people of Bengal condemn CAA, NRC and NPR. “We don’t want any rivalry between any two individuals of the country and would not like to send them away from their homeland. The government should re-consider NRC and CAA,’ said the Bengal CM outside the Raj Bhawan.

She said that Modi said he was visiting Kolkata for other engagements and the issues related to CAA, NRC and NPR can be discussed in Delhi.

Banerjee said, “The Prime Minister said that I am here for other engagement, we can discuss the issue in Delhi. So Modi asked me to come to Delhi for a meeting. This was a courtesy call since he has come to West Bengal.”

She added that she met the prime minister regarding some financial demands.

“Firstly, I have enlightened him about Rs 28,000 crore which is due towards the state fund, even after clearing debt of Rs 54,000 crore. Additionally, Rs 7,000 crore is also due to us on the account of Cyclone Bulbul. This is the rightful due of the state and we should get it,” she said.

She added: “Modi assured me that this time he came here with some pre-scheduled programmes, but he will definitely think on it in Delhi, if possible.”