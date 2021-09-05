Mamata Banerjee To Contest From Bhabanipur Seat In WB By-Polls

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is the party’s candidate for the Bhabanipur assembly constituency for the by-polls which will be held on September 30, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) announced on Sunday.

On the other hand, TMC leaders Jakir Hossain and Amirul Islam will be the party’s candidates for Jangipur and Samserganj seats respectively.

“The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) is pleased to announce Mamata Banerjee as the candidate from Bhabanipur, Jakir Hossain from Jangipur and Amirul Islam from Samserganj assembly constituency for polls/by-poll scheduled on September 30, 2021 in the state of West Bengal,” the party said in an official statement.

Yesterday, the Election Commission had announced to hold by-elections to three assembly seats in West Bengal on September 30. These constituencies are – Bhabanipur, Samserganj, and Jangipur.

The counting of votes will take place on October 3.

Earlier this year, Mamata Banerjee was defeated by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in the Nandigram assembly constituency in the state Assembly polls.

Following this, the Bhabanipur assembly seat was vacated by the West Bengal Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in May, making way for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to contest from the seat.

The seat is crucial for Banerjee to win if she has to remain the chief minister of the state.

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC registered a landslide victory in polls winning 213 seats in the 294-member West Bengal assembly.