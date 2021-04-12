Mamata To Sit On Dharna To Protest Against Campaign Ban

Terming the Election Commission’s 24-ban on campaigning as “undemocratic and unconstitutional”, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she will sit on dharna in Kolkata to protest against it.

“To protest against the undemocratic and unconstitutional decision of the Election Commission of India, I will sit on dharna tomorrow at Gandhi Murti, Kolkata from 12 noon,” Banerjee said in a tweet.

Earlier today, EC banned the TMC supremo from campaigning in the polls for 24 hours for “violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC)”. This comes after the BJP filed a complaint against Banerjee after she issued an appeal to the Muslim community in the state to not to divide their votes.

“I am requesting my minority brothers and sisters with folded hands don’t divide the minority votes after listening to the devil (shaitaan) person who had taken money from the BJP,” she had said during a rally.

The EC said her remarks are “in violation of the provisions of Model Code of Conduct as well as Section 123 (3) and (3A) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and Sections 186, 189 and 505 of Indian Penal Code, 1860.”

It added that she “made highly insinuating and provocative remarks laden with the serious potential of the breakdown of law and order and thereby affecting the election process”.

The fifth phase of West Bengal Assembly polls is scheduled to be held on April 17.