Mamata To Take Oath As Bengal CM On May 5

By Pratidin Bureau
42

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will be taking oath as Chief Minister of West Bengal for the third consecutive term on May 5 (Wednesday), a news agency reported.

In a meeting held at party headquarters, the newly-elected MLAs unanimously elected Banerjee as the legislative party leader.

Yesterday, the country witnessed one of the biggest political victories with the TMC bagging 213 of the 292 assembly seats to secure a third consecutive term in office.

BJP on the other hand were able to procure 77 seats, while the ISF and an independent managed one seat each.

Banerjee however lost Nandigram by 1,956 votes to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari.

