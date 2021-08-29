Mamata Banerjee Will Get Red Carpet Welcome In Assam: CM Sarma

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will get a red carpet welcome in Assam if she visits, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

He added that her visit will in turn help the BJP in the elections as more votes will get divided between the Congress and the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

“The more she visits Assam and Tripura, the more it will benefit us (BJP). It will be beneficial for us if she visits Assam and Tripura as the votes will be divided between Congress and TMC. I will welcome her by rolling out a red carpet,” he said during his visit to West Bengal’s Siliguri.

CM Sarma visited Siliguri to pay last rites to former Asom Jatiya Parisad’s (AJP) MLA Alok Kumar Ghosh at his residence in Lake-town.

“She is always welcome to Assam; she may come anytime to offer puja to Goddess Khamakha. Except offering prayer, she has nothing to do in Assam. She will again go back to West Bengal,” CM Sarma further said.

On Sushmita Dev’s resigning from Congress and joining the TMC, Sarma said, “Sushmita Dev belongs from a particular district of Assam and not the whole state. The more she campaigns for TMC, the more votes will be divided between TMC and United Democratic Front (UDF). In that situation, BJP will be on the beneficial side.”

Speaking over the law and order situation in West Bengal, Assam Chief Minister said, “Assembly polls in Assam and West Bengal took place at the same time but not a stone was pelted at any house in Assam. In West Bengal, the court had to order a CBI probe. So you can judge for yourself.”

Earlier this month, Calcutta High Court ordered a court-monitored CBI probe into the incidents of post-poll violence in the state.