In a tragic incident, a man was electrocuted to death in Rangjuli’s Satabari in Goalpara district on Sunday.

As per reports, the man who was identified as one Dhananjay Rabha was electrocuted to death by an electrical cable which was meant to stop elephants from entering the vicinity. The incident happened when he went fishing at a nearby pond.

It may be mentioned that Rabha was married just 9 months ago. His body is now being kept at Similtola police station.