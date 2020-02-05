Man electrocuted to death in Chirang

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Man electrocuted to death in Chirang
78

In a shocking, an Assam State Electricity Board (ASEB) lineman died after he was electrocuted while carrying out a repairing work on an electric pole at the Basugaon region in Chirang today.

The deceased had identified as Dipak Rai, who was an employee of the Electricity Department was on routine duty when he got electrocuted.

After got electrocuted, Rai was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition for treatment but the doctor declared him dead.

The locals, expressing rage have condemned the incident and said that a man reached the top and started repairing the lines and suddenly got in contact with a live wire.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

Drunk biking: 2 injured as bike rams divider

Regional

Congress pulls up socks for Assembly polls in Mizoram

National

India-Maldives discuss work visa issues

Regional

OPDs of GMCH to Remain Close on Monday

World

Explosions rock Bangkok amid ASEAN Ministers meet

Top Stories

Hima shines in Amitabh’s KBC

Comments
Loading...