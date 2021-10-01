Guwahati NewsTop Stories

Man Impersonating As Medical Staff Dupes Patient Of Rs 18,000 At GMCH

By Pratidin Bureau

A patient was duped of Rs 18,000 by a conman posing as medical staff at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH).

The patient, one Sanjiv Banik, had visited the orthopaedic department of the hospital for a checkup where he was cheated by the conman, identified as one Chandan Das.

Initially, it was assumed the Chandan was an employee at the GMCH orthopaedics department. But after the intervention of GMCH authorities, it was found Chandas was actually not an employee.

Two staff at the department were suspended by authorities immediately for negligence in duty.

It is to mention that this is the second such incident that took place in the last 48 hours. On Wednesday, a man impersonating as a hospital staff duped a family of Rs 6,000 on the pretext of shifting their patient to an ICU ward.

