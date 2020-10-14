Man In Freezer Rescued, Family Allegedly Waited For Death

In a shocking incident from Tamil Nadu, a 74-year old man who is critically ill was rescued from a freezer in Salem district of the state. His family allegedly made him lie overnight in the freezer box (made to store bodies) and waited for his death. He was recently discharged from hospital.

On Tuesday, the man was found alive by an executive who came to take back the freezer box. The brother of the man had taken the box from an agency earlier.

The executive upon discovering the man raised an alarm and tried to arrange help.

The man, identified as one Balasubramania Kumar, was seen gasping for breath inside the box in a disturbing video that has now gone viral. He is now admitted to the hospital.

According to a police officer as reported by NDTV, a case of negligent conduct and endangering life has been registered.

The old man retired from a private company as a store keeper. He lives with his widower brother and a niece who is differently-abled.