Man In Russia Open Fires In University Campus, 8 Dead, Several Injured

According to Russia’s Investigative Committee, gunman opened fire in a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday morning, leaving eight people dead and others wounded.

The Interior Ministry said that the gunman is currently under detension.

According to a report, the Perm State University press service said the perpetrator used a so-called “traumatic” firearm; such guns are designed to fire non-lethal rubber or plastic projectiles, but can be modified to fire other ammunition

Students and staff of the university locked themselves in rooms, and the university urged those who could leave the campus to do so.

The state Tass news agency cited an unnamed source in the law enforcement as saying that some students jumped out of the windows of a building.

Sources said that the number of wounded people was uncertain. Reports of the casualities varies from 6 to 14 and was not clear if the injuries are from jumping of the building or gun shot.

The Perm State University enrolls some 12,000 students, and is about 1,100 kilometers (700 miles) east of Moscow, with a population of about 1 million.

There was no immediate information on the gunman’s identity or possible motivation, stated reports.