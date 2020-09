A man was killed by a wild elephant last night at Salbagan, Hojai.

Identified as Binu Kurkut, he was a resident of Kurkut Basti.

As per sources, the deceased had gone last night to his fields to stand guard against such elephants, who often cause damage to the paddy fields of the people in the area.

The body of the deceased person was recovered today morning by the forest personnel and Police.