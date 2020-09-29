Top StoriesNational

Man Killed By Father For Abusing Mother

By Pratidin Bureau
A 30-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his father for abusing his mother in Jharkhand’s Palamu district late on Sunday night, the Police informed today.

Identified as Sakendra Singh Kherwar (30), the deceased was thrashed to death after he abused his mother by his 55-year-old father named Maheshwar Singh.

Singh also reportedly tried to burn the body of his son at an isolated place.

Hindustan Times quoted the Bishrampur police station officer-in-charge Ghuma Kisku as saying, “The old man has confessed to killing his son by thrashing him with a stick when Sakendra was beating his physically challenged mother Draupdi Devi. We forwarded him to jail on Monday.”

Singh was quoted by the report as saying, “My son was abusing my wife in a highly inebriated state of mind. I tried to persuade him not to do so but he did not listen. Then, I hit him with a stick to frighten him. It struck him on the head and he fell on the ground and died on the spot.”

