Man Killed By Rooster With Cockfight Blade In Telangana

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
78

In an unusual incident, a rooster that was fitted with a knife for an illegal cockfight has reportedly killed its owner in Telangana.

As per reports, the bird had a knife attached to its leg ready to take on an opponent when it inflicted serious injuries to the man’s groin as it tried to escape. He died of blood loss before reaching the hospital.

The rooster was briefly held at the local police station before it was sent to a poultry farm.

According to a police official, they could face charges of manslaughter, illegal betting and hosting a cockfight. Cockfights are banned but still common in rural areas of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Odisha.

These specially-bred roosters have short knives or blades tethered to their legs and punters bet on who will win the gruesome fight.

