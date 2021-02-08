Man Mob-Lynched In Karbi Anglong, 8 Arrested

In yet another shocking incident of mob attack, a man on Sunday evening was lynched at Karashi Bey village of Bakalia in the district of Karbi Anglong. In this connection, the district police have arrested eight suspected persons on Monday.

The victim – Monsing Rongpi, a 40-year-old man from Barelong Bay village under Bakalia police station was caught by the village residents in an ‘objectionable position’ with a woman, following which, he was tied to a goal post by the angry mob and thrashed him to death.

As per reports, the Bakalia police learned about the heinous incident this morning.

A case bearing the number 09/21 has been registered by the Bakalia police and the arrested suspects have been identified as — Sampri Teron (24), Kahanbamon Tokbi (18), Siva Ronghang, Waisong Kramsa (19), Jip Enghi, Hukumsing Ranghang (18), Rustom Rangphar (25) and Dhaniram Rangphar (30).

Meanwhile, Rongpi’s body has been sent to Diphu Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination. Further investigation in to the case is underway.

The mob-lynching incident is the first case recorded in Assam this year. Last year at least three such similar incidents were reported in different parts of the state.

In 2018, the abhorrent and contemptible mob lynching of two Assamese youth Nilotpal Das and Abhijit Nath in Karbi Anglong’s Dokmoka garnered nation-wide protests. A trial is underway in the case as well.

Yet again in October last year, a 50-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man on suspicion of being witches were burnt to death by a mob in Dokmoka.