Man Murdered in Uzan Bazar

A person who was grievously assaulted by a gang of 3 men in Uzan Bazar last Saturday succumbed to his injuries today.

Identified as Nizamuddin Ali, the deceased was reportedly subjected to fatal blows by Moni Das, Rajiv Das and Rupam Das while coming back from his sister’s place on the ill-fated night of September 12 after he denied giving money demanded by the perpetrators.

Following the dastardly attack, he was admitted to GMCH for treatment. However, unfortunately, he gave in to the serious injuries he had sustained during the assault.

The Police meanwhile have nabbed the three accused, all residents of Mali bagan in Kharghuli, based on an FIR filed at Latasil Police Station.