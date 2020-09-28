Man Murdered Over 20 Rupees

The police have arrested two brothers, Santosh and Saroj, for the murder of a 38-year-old person named Rupesh last Thursday.

As reported by NDTV, it was informed by the Police today that the brothers have been accused of killing Rupesh after he paid Rupees 20 less than the total hair cutting charge of Rupees 50.

The 38-year-old lived in Burari in north Delhi with his wife and children, the police said.

As reported, a fight started when the deceased paid Rupees 30 to the salon owner (Santosh), and said that he would pay the balance later.

The fight allegedly soon escalated with the brothers thrashing Rupesh in front of his teenage son, who reportedly tried to intervene and begged the attackers to spare his father.