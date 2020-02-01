Man Opens fire At Shaheen Bagh; Detained

An armed man opened fire at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi on Saturday around 4 PM. The incident took place near the site of the anti-CAA protest. A person identified as Kapil, resident of Dallupura area in East Delhi blank fired twice. He has been detained by Delhi Police immediately.

As per reports, the man shouted while being taken into custody, “only Hindus will rule in Hindustan.”

#WATCH Delhi: Man who fired bullets in Shaheen Bagh has been taken away from the spot by police. The man claims to be Kapil Gujjar, a resident of Dallupura village (near Noida border). pic.twitter.com/6xHxREQOe1 — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020

There were no immediate reports of any death or injuries.

The incident comes days after a minor was arrested from outside Jamia Millia Islamia for firing at an anti-CAA protest rally.