NationalTop Stories

Man Opens fire At Shaheen Bagh; Detained

By Pratidin Bureau
101

An armed man opened fire at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi on Saturday around 4 PM. The incident took place near the site of the anti-CAA protest. A person identified as Kapil, resident of Dallupura area in East Delhi blank fired twice. He has been detained by Delhi Police immediately.

As per reports, the man shouted while being taken into custody, “only Hindus will rule in Hindustan.”

There were no immediate reports of any death or injuries.

The incident comes days after a minor was arrested from outside Jamia Millia Islamia for firing at an anti-CAA protest rally.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

108 Tripura Schools to be Adopted by NCERT

Regional

Accidental firing of soldier’s rifle in Arunachal

National

Dushyant Chautala To Meet Father in Tihar Jail

Regional

Guwahati: Over 30 idols recovered from Brahmaputra

National

Former Union Minister Jaipal Reddy Passes Away

World

Theresa May Resigns As Prime Minister

Comments
Loading...