Man Shot And Robbed In Dhemaji

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
1

In an unprecedented incident, a man was shot at and robbed in Gogamukh of Dhemaji district on Friday night.

According to sources, the incident happened in front of RR Mill when the man, identified as one Milan Hajong, was stopped by two bike assailants on Friday night. They shot Hajong and looted him off his money and some belongings after he refused to comply.

Hajong was critically injured after being shot and was rushed to the AMCH. T.3he incident happened just 100 meters away from Gogamukh police station.

