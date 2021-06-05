Man Shot Dead By Assam Rifles Major, Angry Villagers Torch Army Vehicle

A man was allegedly shot dead by an Assam Rifles Major in Manipur’s Chawla village late Friday night.

Following the incident, a mob of angry villagers stormed a camp of the paramilitary force in the region and torched two Assam Rifles vehicles.

As per reports, a “road opening party” of 44 Assam Rifles was travelling to adjoining Chalwa village when the incident occurred. All of them, including the Major, were in civil dress carrying service gun.

Moreover, a member of the region’s civil society said the victim’s last words were that Major Alok shot him.

The victim, identified as one Mangboilal Lhouvum, was allegedly brought out in the open and fired upon. He was rushed to a private hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

E Coy, Major Post Commander of 44 AR, was arrested later.

It however remains unclear as to what led to the incident. Police said they received various narratives of the incident.

Assam Rifles has not commented on the matter yet.

Also Read: Himachal Pradesh Govt Cancels Class 12 Board Exams