Manas and Kaziranga National Parks Reopen for Tourists Today

The Manas National Park has reopened for tourists on Friday. Forest and Executive member of BTC Ranjit Basumatary formally opened the park for tourists by cutting red ribbon at the main entrance of the park.

After formally inaugurating the Manas National park, Basumatary distributed food used during Elephant safari.

A cultural procession has also been taken out during the opening of the Manas national park by performing Bihu, Jhumur and Kherai.

On the other hand, the Kaziranga National Park has also reopened for tourists today after a gap of several months.

The national parks in Assam were shut to visitors for several months due to Covid-19 pandemic and the monsoon season, they said. This year the parks were shut before the normal schedule because of the outbreak of the second wave of Covid-19.

The Kaziranga National Park (KNP), known world over for its one horn rhinos, will initially be opened partially with access to only three ranges from October 1, an official release said. Tourists, who flock to the largest national park in the north east from the country and abroad, will be allowed to have only jeep safari for the time being but not the much sought after elephant ride, it said.

Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya and Agriculture Minister Atul Bora attended the inaugural ceremony. Park authority starts jeep safari at Kohora and Bagori ranges.

ALSO READ: Prez Kovind Turns 76, Vice Prez, PM Modi Extend Wishes