Manash Konwar Remanded to 7 days’ NIA custody

A special NIA court on Friday remanded CMSS leader Manash Konwar to 7-day NIA custody.

The executive president of CMSS (Chatra Mukti Sangram Samiti) was arrested for his participation in the anti-CAA movement. He was named in the case under which KMSS leaders Akhil Gogoi, Dhirjya Konwar and Bittu Sonowal were already arrested for allegedly having nexus with Maoists groups.

“Konwar was summoned by the NIA and was being interrogated by them for the last couple of days. Though he was totally cooperating with the investigation, the NIA arrested him today,” KMSS leader Bhasco De Saikia, said.