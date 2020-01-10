Mancachar: Administration Carries Out Eviction Drive

The district administration of South Salmara Mancachar district has launched an eviction drive at the Sukhasar Fattapara market.

The newly opened shops in the market have been evicted by the administration which has more than 40 shops.

An official of the district administration said that a section of the businessman has started the business establishment on both sides of Hatsingimari-Khopatia’s new road without the permission of the administration.

The administration has taken the step after the locals’ complaints of the problems created due to the construction of the shops on both sides of the road.

One of the traders whose shop has been evicted said that the administration has not issued any notices before the eviction.