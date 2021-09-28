Guwahati NewsTop Stories

Mandal Gulzar Hussain Arrested For Bribery In Guwahati

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

A Mandal has been caught red-handed by Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 at Guwahati’s Bhangagarh area.

The man, identified as one Gulzar Hussain, is presently a Mandal at Thelamara Rev Circle Office. He has now been arrested.

Police also seized four-wheeler Honda and some land documents from his possession.

“Gulzar Hussein, presently Mondal at Thelamara Rev Circle Office arrested today by V&AC @DIR_VAC_ASSAM while accepting bribe of INR 50,000,” Special DGP GP Singh.

