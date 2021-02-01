Mandeep Punia’s Bail Plea Rejected, Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody

The bail plea of freelance journalist Mandeep Punia, who had ‘exposed’ the role of BJP in the violence that broke out at Delhi borders on Friday, was rejected by a Delhi court on Monday and was sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Punia was detained by Delhi Police from Singhu border on Saturday evening. An FIR under the IPC section 186 (obstructing public servant in the discharge of public functions) and section 353 (assaulting a public servant in the execution of duty) was registered, which pertains to obstructing public servants from discharging duty, causing hurt to public servants while discharging duty and endangering human life.

According to the complaint by Delhi police, Punia was part of a group of people who attempted to break barricades and manhandle constables on Saturday. It further alleged while the others were brought under control by the police by using “minimal force”, Punia continued dragging one of the police constables, who fell in a nearby drain.

Notably, another journalist, one Dharmendra Singh, was detained by the police along with Punia but was released on Sunday morning.

Mandeep Punia being detained by police pic.twitter.com/gHZJ9KtUq0 — Sandeep Singh (@PunYaab) January 30, 2021

Heavy security deployment has been observed at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) as the farmers’ protest entered the 67th day on Sunday.

Farmers have been protesting against the new farm laws at different borders of the national capital since November 26, last year. The next round of talks between the farmers and the Centre is scheduled for February 2.