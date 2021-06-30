EntertainmentNationalTop Stories

Mandira Bedi’s Husband Raj Kaushal Dies of Heart Attack

By Pratidin Bureau

Bollywood film producer and Mandira Bedi’s husband Raj Kaushal died of a heart attack on Wednesday. Director Onir, who worked with Kaushal on ‘My Brother Nikhil’ confirmed his death on his official Twitter handle.

Director Onir took to Twitter to inform fans about the passing away of Raj Kaushal. He wrote, “Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul (sic).”

He passed away today morning, at around 4.30 am at his home. He had a heart attack, said one of his friends.

Raj Kaushal was a Bollywood producer. He started his career as an actor. He later directed three films: Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, Shaadi Ka Laddoo, and Anthony Kaun Hai. He worked as a producer for films My Brother Nikhil, Shaadi Ka Laddoo, and Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi.

Kaushal and Mandira Bedi tied the knot in February 1999. The couple welcomed their first child Vir in 2011. Last year, they adopted a daughter, Tara Bedi Kaushal.

Raj Kaushal is survived by his wife Mandira Bedi and two children, Vir and Tara.

