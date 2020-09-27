Top StoriesRegional

Manipur: ₹ 6.4 cr Drugs Seized

By Pratidin Bureau
The Assam Rifles on Saturday recovered a huge narcotics consignment near Moltuk in Chandel district of Manipur, Inspector General of Assam Rifles said.

Based on a specific intelligence tip-off regarding the likely movement of narcotics consignment across India Myanmar border from Myanmar to Assam, the troops deployed launched an operation.

During the search operation in the forest area around Moltuk village, narcotics items worth Rs. 6.4 crores were seized which included 670 grams of heroin and 1,24,000 WIY tablets. The narcotics have been handed over to Chandel Police for further disposal and investigation.

