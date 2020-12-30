Top StoriesRegional

Manipur: ₹1.45 Cr Fine Collected For COVID Violations

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
0

Manipur Police has collected a sum of rupees 1.45 crore as fine from people for violating COVID-19 guidelines in the state, an officer said.

The Inspector General of Police (Operations) E Priyokumar Singh said on that the cumulative number of violators detained ever since restrictions were imposed in the state in March is 1,07,362 while the number of vehicles detained is 51,850.

A sum of Rs 1,45,48,880 was collected as fine from people for violating the COVID-19 guidelines.

The Manipur State Disaster Management Authority issued COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions like compulsory wearing of masks in public places, no spitting in public and maintaining social distancing norms after the first coronavirus case was detected in the state in March.

