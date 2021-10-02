Manipur: 11 Myanmarese With Fake Aadhar Cards Detained

In a latest development in the fake Aadhaar card scam in Manipur, 11 out of 14 Myanmarese who were arrested on Thursday while trying to board a flight to the national capital using fake Aadhar cards have been remanded to six-day police custody.

The Myanmar Nationals were produced before an Imphal Court by Singjamei police pleading for eight-day police custody.

The Investigating Officer submitting the report to the District Magistrate of Imphal West said that the Myanmar Nationals entered into the Indian soil using fake Aadhaar cards. The Court after hearing the submission of the IO remanded the 11 Myanmar Nationals into 6 days of police custody till October 6.

Meanwhile, on Friday evening minister N Biren Singh tweeted,” The state govt. takes this matter very seriously. Stringent actions will be taken up against those people who enter the country without proper documents.”