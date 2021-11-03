Manipur: 12 NDA Ally Naga People’s Front Leaders Join BJP

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Tuesday participated in the induction ceremony of 12 key members of Naga People’s Front (NPF) into Manipur BJP.

After the National People’s Party, NPF remains the one of the major allies of the BJP-led ruling government in the state.

“The reason why they (NPF members) joined BJP is mainly due to their fondness of the party because of the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the substantial changes brought in the state and country,” Singh was quoted as saying in an Indian Express report.

CM Singh also stated that joining of the NPF members in BJP will not create any differences between their alliance and added that more leaders from other political parties will likely joining the saffron party.

Manipur Assembly election is most likely to be held in the first quarter of 2022 and Singh was confident that the BJP will win at least 15 seats in the hill districts and more than 30 in the valley areas. Manipur Assembly is a House of 60 members.