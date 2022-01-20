Manipur: 2 Opposition Leaders Join BJP Ahead of Elections

At least two opposition leaders in Manipur have joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

Lone TMC MLA from the state Tongbram Robindro and former Congress MLA Yengkhom Surchnadra Singh have joined the saffron party today at Imphal.

Robindro won the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections from Thanga constituency.

Union minister and Tripura Lok Sabha MP – Pratima Bhoumik, Assam minister – Ashok Singhal, and state BJP president A Sharda Devi were present in the joining ceremony.

