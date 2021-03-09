Manipur: 20 Cadres From Four Outfits Surrender

As many as 20 ultras of four different banned militant outfits surrendered their arms in a homecoming ceremony in Manipur’s capital Imphal.

The cadres laid their arms and ammunition in the presence of Chief Minister N.Biren Singh.

The cadres will now be welcomed to the mainstream, and will be rehabilitated under the surrender-cum-rehabilitation scheme.

CM Singh said in a Facebook post, “In another major achievement of our BJP led Government, altogether 20 militants from different proscribed outfits have surrendered with arms and ammunition to the Government at a homecoming ceremony held at the Banquet Hall of 1st Manipur Rifles Complex, Imphal, today”.

“Under the revised scheme of Surrender-cum- Rehabilitation of militants in the North East states, 2018 of the Ministry of Home Affairs, GOI, benefits will be given to the surrenderees including a one time financial assistance of Rs.4 lacs each and a stipend of Rs.6,000 each during their stay in the Rehabilitation camp for 3 years.”

As per reports, the surrendered cadres belonged to the Thadou People’s Liberation Army (TPLA), United Liberation Front (UNLF), People’s Liberation Army (PLA), and People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPARK).



The surrendered arms and assorted ammunitions included AK-56 Rifle, M15 rifle, MK33 rifle, SMG, lathode, Glock 19 pistol, 06.9mm pistols, .32 pistols and a .22 pistol.