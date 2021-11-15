Manipur: 20 Grenades Recovered A Day After Terror Ambush

The grenades were reportedly safely disposed by a bomb disposal squad of the Manipur Police at Buffalo Farm Wabagai.

Police and security forces have recovered in total 20 M79 grenades in Manipur, a day after the terror ambush on an Assam Rifles convoy in which 7 people including a commanding officer, his family, and four jawans were martyred.

The Phundrei Battalion of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police jointly carried out the operation in which the explosives were recovered after busting a war-like store in Kakching district, near to Indo-Myanmar border.

‘Lathode bombs’ as they are called locally, the explosives were found hidden in a jute bag, lying near the roadside at Yangbi Primary school under the Hiyanglam police station in the Kakching district.

