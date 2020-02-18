Manipur: 3 arrested over failed blast plan

Three people were arrested in Manipur for their alleged involvement in transporting a bomb from the Indo-Myanmar border town of Moreh to Imphal on Monday afternoon, police said.

Based on specific intelligence input concerning movement of UG cadres along the Imphal-Moreh highway, Imphal West district commandos while conducting frisking of suspected vehicles at around 1.30 pm, spotted a suspicious car and stopped it at Singjamei parking area, Superintendent of Police Imphal West K Meghachandra told media.

The occupants of the vehicle, Samukcham Mobile and Huidrom Ningol Lairenlakpam Ongbi Ibemcha, were found to be in possession of eight 1.5 Volt batteries which are basically used for detonating Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

The items were found concealed in a bag and accordingly the two were detained for further questioning.

Preliminary questioning revealed that the recovered items were given to them by one Robertson, a cadre of the banned Revolutionary People’s Front when the duo visited the Myanmarese town of Tammu on Monday morning and was instructed to deliver it to another individual at Telipati locality in the capital town.

Accordingly, another individual Lourembam Bhumeshwar was arrested and based on his disclosure, police managed to find an IED fashioned out of a claymore, a remote control, two 9 volt batteries, a detonator, one transistor, 9mm ammunition and a mobile phone from the storeroom of a fuel station, the SP (IW) said.

Debriefing the arrested individual, law enforcers learned that the seized bomb was supposed to be planted at Telipati area where security personnel are often deployed.

Phanjoubam Chingkheinganba